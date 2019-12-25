Des Plaines firefighters help single mom, daughter who lost home in fire, deliver Christmas gifts

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother and daughter who lost their home to a fire got a special gift from Des Plaines firefighters Tuesday.On Dec. 12, a fire destroyed the single mother's apartment, destroying all of their belongings, including their clothes.Firefighters worked with their property manager and arranged for a new apartment in the same complex, and on Tuesday delivered clothes, school supplies, Christmas presents and gift cards to the family. Some of the firefighters who fought the original blaze were there to spread the holiday spirit.The Des Plaines Fireman's Association and Fire Union collected and donated all of the gifts, knowing the family did not have renter's insurance.