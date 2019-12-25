chicago proud

Des Plaines firefighters help single mom, daughter who lost home in fire, deliver Christmas gifts

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A mother and daughter who lost their home to a fire got a special gift from Des Plaines firefighters Tuesday.

On Dec. 12, a fire destroyed the single mother's apartment, destroying all of their belongings, including their clothes.

Firefighters worked with their property manager and arranged for a new apartment in the same complex, and on Tuesday delivered clothes, school supplies, Christmas presents and gift cards to the family. Some of the firefighters who fought the original blaze were there to spread the holiday spirit.

The Des Plaines Fireman's Association and Fire Union collected and donated all of the gifts, knowing the family did not have renter's insurance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdes plaineschristmasfirefighterschicago proudfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Santa for a Day fulfills Christmas wishes for Chicago Housing Authority kids
Chicago boy, 9, and aunt spend Christmas Eve cooking for homeless
Officers spread holiday cheer, 'arrest hunger' for families in need
DePaul grad among deaf, hard of hearing lawyers sworn in to Supreme Court Bar Association
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cops save Christmas for Englewood family after mom's ex-boyfriend steals gift money
Chicago boy, 9, and aunt spend Christmas Eve cooking for homeless
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Chicago home sports elaborate mannequin Christmas display
Santa for a Day fulfills Christmas wishes for Chicago Housing Authority kids
Aurora family violently robbed in Mexico
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm for Christmas
Show More
Couple wins car to help care for sons with rare neurological disease
Kids of slain Englewood anti-violence activist moms showered with Christmas gifts
Man dies in South Side crash after fleeing officers, beating woman: police
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
CA resident transforms front lawn into Star Wars wonderland
More TOP STORIES News