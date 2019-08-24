Community & Events

Greater Chicago Food Depository to host 34th Annual Hunger Walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will join in the mission to end hunger at the Greater Chicago Food Depository's 34th Annual Hunger Walk in historic Jackson Park on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for the food depository's network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs in Chicago and throughout Cook County. Simply put, this event is critical to the operation of those partner agencies and the health of their communities.

Senior Director of Programs for the Greater Chicago Food Depository Amy Laboy joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of the event.

Name of event: 34th Annual Hunger Walk

Date: Sept. 7, 2019

Hours: Opens at 7 a.m. Walk steps off at 8:30 a.m.

Address: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Avenue, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Members of general public are asked to make a minimum donation of $40 to participate in the walk.

Deadline to register: Aug. 27

For more information, visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsjackson parkchicagofood drive
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Pritzker signs bill banning smoking in vehicles with minors
Meet O'Hare's newest security dogs
California police dog dies inside department vehicle
Off-duty officer involved in Burnside shootout
Measles patient visited Disneyland in August
Show More
Man, 60, killed in Pullman shooting
'Black Panther 2' gets 2022 release date
Illinois State Police trooper shot while executing warrant dies
VIDEO: Burglar takes irreplaceable items from woman's NW Side apartment
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel
More TOP STORIES News