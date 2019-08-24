CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will join in the mission to end hunger at the Greater Chicago Food Depository's 34th Annual Hunger Walk in historic Jackson Park on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Hunger Walk raises funds and awareness for the food depository's network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs in Chicago and throughout Cook County. Simply put, this event is critical to the operation of those partner agencies and the health of their communities.
Senior Director of Programs for the Greater Chicago Food Depository Amy Laboy joined ABC7 to talk about the importance of the event.
Name of event: 34th Annual Hunger Walk
Date: Sept. 7, 2019
Hours: Opens at 7 a.m. Walk steps off at 8:30 a.m.
Address: Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Avenue, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Members of general public are asked to make a minimum donation of $40 to participate in the walk.
Deadline to register: Aug. 27
For more information, visit https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/
Greater Chicago Food Depository to host 34th Annual Hunger Walk
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More