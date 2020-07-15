My Block, My Hood, My City and My Community Table team up to raise funds to prevent Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With a simple click of an online food order, Chicagoans can now help support not just local restaurants but the non-profit organization My Block, My Hood, My City.
"It's super easy and, again, it goes towards something much larger, much more important that's happening in the city," said Erik Martinez, Humboldt Park resident.
My Community Table teamed up with My Block, My Hood, My City, or M3, for fundraiser. People can go to mycommunitytable.org and place an order at participating restaurants for themselves or another family in need.
The meals will then be available for pick up or delivery every Tuesday in July, and a portion of the proceeds go to the #HitTheHood program.
"This was a small way for me chip in, patronize the local business like Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba while supporting an organization like M3 whose on the front lines helping address gun violence," Martinez said.
The program, led by community activist Jahmal Cole, awards peace grants to any person or organization to help find creative solutions to curb gun violence.
"I think he's doing great work to support some of the lower income communities, so when I saw the My Community Table, I've been doing as much as I can with local restaurant and take out so I'm happy to support this," said Tina Archer, West Loop resident.
#HitTheHood hopes to fund up to $5,000 per each approved grant request. The organization has already handed out more than $80,000.
"I think we all have a part in helping end gun violence," said Martinez. "This is an issue that, again, we need to figure out, and if we don't all step up and realize that we were all affected by it, so we're all responsible to address it."
Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba and Stella Barra Pizzeria in Lincoln Park are just a couple of many restaurants participating this week.
Organizers say new restaurants will be added throughout the month.
