Holy Trinity parishioners hope to buy back church with new donations after sold in bankruptcy court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Church parishioners on Chicago's West Side have not given up the fight to try and save their church.

Tuesday, many of the faithful at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church now say they have enough money from new donations to buy back the church.

In September, a judge approved the sale to Universal Life Church for $2.5 million dollars after Holy Trinity went bankrupt. The congregation was given 75 days to vacate the building.

Church officials plan to ask a judge Tuesday afternoon to vacate the sale order and ask Universal Life to withdraw its offer.

Holy Trinity avoided foreclosure late last year after an anonymous donation, but an issue with the money forced the church to go up for sale again.

The church was also the site of what many called a "miracle" after an icon looked like it had tears pouring from the Virgin Mary's eyes.

Officials say Holy Trinity is the second oldest Greek Orthodox Church in the United States.

Officials for the church are expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

The Associate Press contributed to this article.
