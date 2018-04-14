CHICAGO PROUD

Hunger Resource Network donates food, holds community outreach day

The Hunger Resource Network held a community outreach day on Saturday. (WLS)

The Hunger Resource Network held a community outreach day on Saturday.

Dan Jariabka, President/Founder of the Hunger Resource Network, spoke with ABC7 about the event, which was held at the parking lot of Sunset Foods, 1127 Church, St. in Northbrook.

The network is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that supports local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

On Saturday, the group provided 126,000 pounds of frozen chicken to more than 100 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters at no cost to them.

The groups holds the event twice a year.

The free event runs 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Visit www.hungerresourcenetwork.org for volunteer opportunities or to donate/contribute.
