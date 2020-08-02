Community & Events

'Talking Art': Lakeview emerges as hub for public art with neighborhood murals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on the city's North Side is emerging as a hub for public art.

This week you can check out the first of a three-part virtual event series titled "Talking Art: Murals of the Lakeview Low-Line." The series will explore the works of art.

The first event in the series will take guests on a journey to Southport Corridor where four art panels at Southport Plaza will host rotating exhibits.

You can take part in this virtual event this Thursday at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
