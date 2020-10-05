Macy's announces reservation-only holiday dining at famous Walnut Room in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A re-imagined holiday dining experience is coming to the world famous Walnut Room on State Street, Macy's announced Monday.For the first time ever, reservations will be required for the Walnut Room to keep up with social distancing requirements.Reservations will open Friday, October 9 and can be made using the OpenTable.com.All reservations require a $19.95 deposit per person (up to six patrons per table) that will be used towards the dining experience.Patrons will also have the opportunity to walk around the Great Tree and receive a complimentary photo."We've reimagined the Walnut Room experience while maintaining holiday traditions near and dear to the heart of generations of Chicagoans-from the beloved items on the menu to new ways to capture a memory in front of the Great tree or make a wish with the Fairy Princess," said Matt Sarosy, Macy's on State Street Store Manager. "We are committed to providing the quality experience our customers expect as well as providing a safe and healthy dining experience, following the Centers for Disease Control and local guidelines. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority."The Walnut Room's 2020 holiday menu features a three-course pre-fixe meal for $49.95 with a variety of choices, including Mrs. Hering's beloved chicken pot pie, cider glazed turkey and more. A children's pre-fixe meal will also be available for $19.95 and includes a 2020 Walnut Room holiday mug.The Walnut Room will open November 7 and continue through January 3.