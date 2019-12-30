MAS-ICNA Convention, one of largest Islamic conferences in US, wraps up in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the largest Islamic conventions in the United States wrapped up in Chicago on Sunday.The annual MAS-ICNA Convention was held at McCormick Place from December 27-29.The program is designed to help Muslims overcome challenges they may face when they move to the U.S., and it's a chance to learn about businesses as well as other Muslim communities.Event organizers said many people return year after year to reunite with people they know, and to spend time with friends and family.