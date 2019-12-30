Community & Events

MAS-ICNA Convention, one of largest Islamic conferences in US, wraps up in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the largest Islamic conventions in the United States wrapped up in Chicago on Sunday.

The annual MAS-ICNA Convention was held at McCormick Place from December 27-29.

The program is designed to help Muslims overcome challenges they may face when they move to the U.S., and it's a chance to learn about businesses as well as other Muslim communities.

Event organizers said many people return year after year to reunite with people they know, and to spend time with friends and family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoreligionbusinessmuslimseventsislamcommunity
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach: police
Man fatally shot in Heart of Chicago: CPD
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Man, 73, seriously injured in South Side hit-and-run: CPD
Some Naperville homes spray-painted with anarchy symbol, police say
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Show More
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Official: 1 dead after plane crashes into Maryland home
Girl, 16, missing from Little Village: police
Memorial held to honor CPD officer killed while trying to stop robbery
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News