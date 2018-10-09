Open House Chicago offers access to 250 buildings this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago gives you behind-the-scenes access to more than 250 buildings this weekend.
If you have ever wondered what was inside that interesting looking building in your neighborhood, this is your chance to find out.
The architectural treasures and hidden treasures are spread across nearly 30 Chicago neighborhoods and two suburbs. New this year are sites in the Morgan Park, Beverly and Austin neighborhoods.
The Open House event is free and takes place on October 13 and 14, 2018.
A full list of participating building can be found at OpenHouseChicago.org