World's longest running pinball exposition bounces back to Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running pinball exposition in the world, Pinball Expo 2019 is returning to Wheeling.The expo runs October 16 - October 19.Come and try your flippers at four days of 10 different tournaments with a chance to win over $25,000 in cash and prizes.This year a kids tournament was added to t he expo. Kids ages between the ages of 7 and 14 will compete Saturday morning.This year a women's only tournament was held on Friday night.Ambassador to the Pinball Association Jack Danger joined ABC7 to show his pinball expertise.Pinball Expo 35October 17-19, 2019Saturday, October 19: 9 a.m. -11 p.m.The Westin Chicago North Shore601 N. Milwaukee AvenueWheeling, IL 60090Admission prices for the "Vendor Halls" and "Game Hall" are $35.00 Saturday. Packages are available.For more details, visit www.pinballexpo.net