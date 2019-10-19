Community & Events

World's longest running pinball exposition bounces back to Wheeling

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest running pinball exposition in the world, Pinball Expo 2019 is returning to Wheeling.

The expo runs October 16 - October 19.

Come and try your flippers at four days of 10 different tournaments with a chance to win over $25,000 in cash and prizes.

This year a kids tournament was added to t he expo. Kids ages between the ages of 7 and 14 will compete Saturday morning.

This year a women's only tournament was held on Friday night.

Ambassador to the Pinball Association Jack Danger joined ABC7 to show his pinball expertise.

Event: Pinball Expo 35
Dates:
October 17-19, 2019

Hours:
Saturday, October 19: 9 a.m. -11 p.m.

Location:
The Westin Chicago North Shore
601 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090

Admission/ Ticket Prices:
Admission prices for the "Vendor Halls" and "Game Hall" are $35.00 Saturday. Packages are available.

For more details, visit www.pinballexpo.net.
