USO marks 80th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday marks a milestone for the United Service Organizations.
The nonprofit charity is celebrating 80 years of supporting service members and their families.
Throughout the pandemic, the USO Road Warriors have delivered snacks, beverages, hygiene items and more to some 24,000 service members on the front line. USO Illinois says they supported 200,000 service members and their dependents in 2020.
The USO began operating in Illinois on August 7, 1941. The USO Illinois is inviting people to celebrate by sharing their USO story on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and donating at www.uso.org/Illinois.
