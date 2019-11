'Windy City Wonderland': Art on theMart kicks off holiday-themed winter light show

EMBED >More News Videos Art ontheMart: Windy City Wonderland light display

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Art on theMart kicks off its holiday-themed winter light show Wednesday.This year's display is titled Windy City Wonderland. The light show will take viewers on an animated journey around Chicago's famous skyline.Art on theMart is the largest digital art projection in the world!Projections start at 5:00 p.m. 7 days a week and runs every 20 minutes for about two hours.Art on theMart display is located in Merchandise Mart on Upper Wacker Drive between Franklin and Wells Streets.For more information about the Art on theMart project, visit their website: artonthemart.com