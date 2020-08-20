YWCA Metropolitan Chicago launches Until Justice Just Is campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- YWCA Metropolitan Chicago has had a mission to eliminate racism and empower women since the 1980s. It hopes to further that goal with its formation of the Racial Justice League and launch of the "Until Justice Just Is" campaign.The group has long focused on ending systemic racism and addressing its effects through direct services and public policy advocacy.Through the formation of the Racial Justice League and launch of the "Until Justice Just Is" campaign, the YWCA is seizing the moment to build an actionable movement of individuals and organizations committed to moving forward as a nation, toward an equitable, inclusive and just future.ABC 7 Chicago is the campaign's media partner.The launch date for the campaign was intentionally set to coincide with Independence Day, as a reminder that the promises of the Declaration of Independence have yet to be fulfilled for "all the people."Racial Justice League members pledge to advance racial justice in their homes, places of work and communities. Members also support the work of the YWCA through philanthropic contributions and partnerships, and commit to specific, tangible actions with the help of resources and guidance provided by the YWCA.Funds raised will support YWCA programs, services and operations and will allow for the expansion of workforce development, and small business development initiatives that are key to reducing the wealth disparities that exist between Black and white families in the U.S."Undoing 400 years of systemic oppression is a huge undertaking requiring cross-sector collaboration and individual action. Because of our holistic approach to challenges and inclusive mindset, YWCA is uniquely positioned to bring together Racial Justice League members and help bring about the kind of changes that will result in real impact," said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.The YWCA has received early commitments to the Racial Justice League from companies small and large, local and global, including Chicago Sun Times, CTS Impact, Horizon Therapeutics, iHeartMedia Chicago, Impact Shares, Mastercard, Peoples Gas, Shop4Ties, Steak 48, U.S. Bank, and VSA Partners.Racial Justice League members will benefit from the opportunity to convene regularly to share challenges, ideas and best practices. They will also have access to expert support and guidance from the YWCA.Members can engage and support employees and customers through activation resources provided by the YWCA like a Learning Library and Anti-Racism Discussion Guide. The Anti-Racism Discussion Guide has been embraced by The Chicago Community Trust who will recommend the guide be utilized as part of its annual On the Table forum, designed to bring people together to share ideas and explore ways to improve our region.For more information, visitor contact Molly Silverman at 773-612- 7028 or molly.silverman@ywcachicago.org.