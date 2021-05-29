Community groups come together to keep peace, prevent violence over Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day holiday weekend is often a violent one in Chicago, but several community groups partnered up to keep the peace.A party at 67th and Hermitage was put together by a group called "Think Outside the Block." The event includes games and music for everyone from young children to adults, including bouncy houses and other attractions.The party will be one of a number of similar events around the city this weekend and gives people fun neighborhood activities to be a part of rather than getting into situations that lead to violence.Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a time in Chicago when the number of crimes involving violence increases.The group, "My Block, My Hood, My City," provided grants for the parties.The Englewood event also has counselors on site to talk to kids about some of the trauma they may have witnessed in the community. They are trying to help them recognize that violence is not normal. The event goes on until 8 p.m.There are a number of other events planned for Sunday an Monday as well.