Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect remains hospitalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who police said shot and killed a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Rockford was taken into custody without incident Thursday.A procession stretched for two miles Thursday night, in honor of McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35. He was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Rockford when he was shot.Investigators said Floyd Brown shot and killed Keltner at a Rockford hotel Thursday. Brown then escaped, leading police on a pursuit of about 170 miles.Police arrested him after a long standoff in central Illinois near Lincoln. Floyd Brown was on the run wanted for a parole violation, police said.According to court documents, Brown's girlfriend was in the hotel room at the time the task force was attempting to serve a warrant. Officers attempted to open the hotel door, but the swing lock was still engaged.Brown's girlfriend came to the door and said she wanted out, the documents said. Police then said they heard a male voice yell from inside the room and gunfire started to come through the hotel door.Deputy Keltner was part of a fugitive task force closing in on Brown at the hotel Thursday morning. Brown fled the hotel room from the third-story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head in the parking lot as he fled.Brown then turned up on I-39 and took state troopers on a wild high speed chase with his rifle pointed out of his window.The pursuit ended when troopers hit Brown's car which crashed into a ditch off of I-55 between Bloomington and Springfield. He surrendered at around five p.m. Thursday , moments after police set off several flash bombs near his car.Brown, 39, was taken away from the scene on a stretcher in Logan County. He is now in police custody.Brown suffered some injuries in the crash but they are not life-threatening, authorities said. Brown was wanted on warrants out of three counties.The parole violation warrant issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections is connected to his 2018 parole for a 2011 downstate residential burglary.Brown now faces federal murder charges. Prosecutors said that carries the possibility of the death penalty.Illinois State Police said Friday morning Brown remains hospitalized downstate with a broken leg and arm. Police said he is under guard and is not expected to be released Friday.Meanwhile FBI agents from the "Evidence Response Team" scoured the third floor room at the Extended Stay America Hotel Friday morning.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his condolences to the officer's family in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying, "The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service."Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.Brown is wanted on several warrants out of several counties, including Sangamon County, Champaign County and McLean County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.Court records obtained by the I-Team show Brown has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to at least 1995. Nine orders of protection were filed against him by six different people in Sangamon County since 1998. The most recent order of protection was filed in June 2018.In the order of protection filing from last June, the mother of Brown's child described how he had rammed her car, writing, "I honestly feel that Floyd will act on his threat to harm my life."Brown's personal rogue's gallery of mugshots offered a time-lapse glimpse of his life since 1995. In Sangamon County alone there are 14 booking photos for a variety of crimes.IDOC records show Brown has been convicted in felony cases in three different counties. He's been charged in other cases as well, but some of those were dismissed or pled down to lesser charges.The parole violation warrant IDOC issued is connected to his 2018 parole for a 2011 downstate residential burglary. In 2001 he was convincted of being a felon in possession of a gun.The McLean County Sheriff's Department said there is a warrant for Brown for armed robbery in Bloomington. The I-Team learned Brown was allegedly involved in burglaries before Christmas last year. When he was located by authorities at that time, he got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through several backyards without his headlights on and caused a crash involving several vehicles. He then allegedly fled on foot and was believed to be heading to his home in the Springfield area.Thursday morning there would have been as many as a dozen or more deputy marshals, federal agents and locally assigned officers, according to law enforcement sources, who usually carry ballistic shields, wear body armor and helmets, and are armed with automatic weapons.Since 2015, US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force teams have arrested nearly 100,000 people on the lam across the country. Shootings like the one Thursday morning don't happen often, though there have been a small number of deputies and officers killed in similar circumstances, including at least two last year.Arresting fugitives is one of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement.