Little Village community seeks solutions, resources for youth following fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo

Out of 77 communities in Chicago, the area that includes Little Village ranks number two when it comes to hardship, like unemployment and poverty.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10517849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The trauma of seeing another police shooting of a teen of color only adds to what some are already dealing with in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Andrea Serrano sits in the alley where Adam Toledo was killed. The 13-year-old was fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village last month.She's never met him, but she's also thinking of her own 9-year-old son."They just need to be kids," Serrano said. "When we are the ones, the adults, who are creating the problems that are leading to so much of the hardship that exists in our communities. Again, it all goes back to the system."It's a system and a community Alexander Linares knows well. He was born and raised in Little Village and works for the University of Illinois Chicago's Great Cities Institute, which is a research hub helping to improve communities."Everyone wants to figure out how this happened, right. The issue is just complex," Linares said. "We have different dynamics - education, economics, poverty."Out of 77 communities in Chicago, the area that includes Little Village ranks number two when it comes to hardship, like unemployment and poverty. Thirty percent of households in the neighborhood have incomes below the poverty level.Education is another concern - nearly 1/3 of those over 25 do not have high school diplomas.Linares pointed to an empty lot where Washburne Trade School was razed years ago and said Little Village needs resources."They need to increase the amount of investment in childhood education, to have those resources and wraparound services for youth," Linares said.Youth organizations, like BUILD, do exist and they're entirely focused on making sure youth succeed. Their leaders say now is a critical time."What this moment has taught us is that we really need to listen to our young people and ask them how we need to support them," said Andres Alvear, Chief Program Officer, BUILD. "And I think all of us can do that."