u.s. & world

Connor Stephen Betts identified as Dayton suspected shooter; Suspect's sister found dead, sources say

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, as the suspected gunman who opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, overnight.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that the suspected Dayton shooter's sister has been found dead, and authorities are trying to build a timeline to determine the shooter's movements before he opened fire on so many others.

Police in Bellbrook confirmed Sunday morning that they were assisting Dayton police and the FBI to execute a search warrant at the home where the suspect lived with his family.

Police say the active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. in the Oregon District, but that officers nearby were able to "put an end to it quickly." The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood known for its entertainment offerings.

Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter, who was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootinggun violenceohiomass shootingu.s. & world
RELATED
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
U.S. & WORLD
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mt. Sinai closes ER amidst violent weekend with 40 shot, 3 killed
7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on West Side
Edens Expressway NB lanes reopen after fatal multi-car crash
Chicago man killed behind Indiana apartment: authorities
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, with some isolated storms Sunday
Show More
Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs
Woman, 47, critically hurt after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park
Better Business Bureau: Beware of back-to-school scams
Newsviews: Envisioning Justice
Hiker scares cougar off by blasting Metallica
More TOP STORIES News