After Jussie Smollett case, Cook County police chiefs announce they have no confidence in State's Attorney Kim Foxx

Sources told the ABC 7 I-Team that Thursday the police chiefs planned to stand up against Foxx alongside Chicago's police union over what they claim is Foxx's mishandling of certain felony cases. This comes after her office's controversial decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollett over his alleged staged attack.
At first on Wednesday State's Attorney Kim Foxx declined to comment. However, 90 minutes after the I-Team report was broadcast, Foxx's office fired back at the no-confidence votes by police. "Unfortunately, this is an excuse to justify their resistance to our prioritizing resources to increase public safety and reduce harm" said a spokesperson for Foxx. "Our assistant state's attorneys work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to address violence in our communities" she told the I-Team on Wednesday night.
The press conference was held at 2:30 p.m. at FOP headquarters.
The I-Team has obtained a "no confidence letter" sent to Foxx from the North Suburban Chiefs of Police, ripping her for the Smollett decision and expressing the deep concerns they have regarding her leadership of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, specifically in the areas of felony review, non-prosecution of certain low-level offenses, and the handling of the recent Jussie Smollett matter.
The north suburban chief's letter states what all three organizations say they have decided: that It appears Foxx's strategy to address non-violent crime in Cook County is to decriminalize or ignore it, regardless of any collateral cost which is born overwhelmingly by individual communities and their police agencies.
The president of the south suburban police chief's association told the I-Team that their no confidence vote is not meant to display disrespect towards the hard working assistant state's attorneys who actually prosecute cases in courtrooms. He says the "no confidence vote" is directed straight at Kim Foxx's lack of leadership and loss of credibility within their communities.