Dallas-area couple kicked out of bar and restaurant for wearing masks

The owner of the restaurant says he considers the "no mask" rule a part of the dress code
ROWLETT, Texas -- A couple from the Dallas area were asked to leave a restaurant because they were seen wearing masks, and the owner says he's going to continue enforcing his "no face mask" rule.

Natalie Wester and her husband visited Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett, Texas last week with a few friends. The new parents said it was a time for them to decompress for a little while.

"If you've ever been new parents and what not, having those couple of hours out, like once a month or so, is so important for your mental health," Wester told KTVT-TV.

The new mom said she and her husband are both fully vaccinated and choose to wear masks in public to protect their 4-month-old immunocompromised son. She said during their visit, a waitress informed her that she was not allowed to wear a face covering.

"Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, 'So, our manager sent us over because I am nicer than he is, and yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off.'"

The owner of the restaurant, who was identified by KTVT-TV only as Tom, told the news outlet that he considers the "no mask" rule a part of the dress code.

"I spent my money on this business," he said. "I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don't want any masks in here."

The owner said Hang Time is a private business, and said he has the right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.

According to KTVT-TV, the restaurant does not have a sign indicating the rule, but said the hostess alerts patrons as they walk in.

The owner claims he was unaware of Wester's immunocompromised son, but said it's a rule he and his workers will continue to enforce.

