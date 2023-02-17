Chicago Department of Public Health revising at-home COVID vaccine schedule

CDC vaccine schedule says COVID, flu shots should be given in same visit

Although the Chicago Department of Public Health is revising its at-home COVID and flu vaccine schedule, Chicagoans can still get their shots.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is revising the schedule of its in-home vaccination program, but Chicagoans can still get up-to-date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations without having to leave the comfort of their home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office said Thursday night.

Protect Chicago At Home offers the updated COVID-19 vaccine and primary doses for anyone ages 6 months and up, and flu vaccines for individuals who schedule COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting Feb. 28, the CDPH Protect Chicago At Home program will operate on a three-day schedule, Saturday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the office said.

To schedule your at-home vaccination appointment visit Chicago.gov/AtHome or call 312-746-4835.

CDPH urges everyone to get an updated COVID-19 booster. This new vaccine generates a stronger immune response against variants currently circulating, and offers the potential for broader protection against future variants, Chicago officials said.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines are all offered at no cost, and they can be administered at the same visit, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.