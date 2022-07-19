coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 3,805 new cases, 10 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,805 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Tuesday.

Cook County is back in the "high" category for COVID transmission.

DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Grundy, LaSalle, Boone, Winnebago and Ogle counties are also in the "high" transmission category. Kane, DeKalb and Kendall counties are in the "medium" category for COVID transmission.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,511,067 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,281 related deaths.

RELATED | Americans keep getting reinfected with COVID-19 as new variants emerge, data show

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 33.8.

As of Monday night, 1,412 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU, and 48 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 23% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,850,163 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.26% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,806.

