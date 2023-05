LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- When you think about animals taking over homes in Tahoe, you likely think about bears.

That's not always the case.

A coyote family made a den in a crawl space under a South Lake Tahoe house.

A nature enthusiast has been documenting how the mother has been caring for her new litter.

The homeowners say they're happy to allow the family to stay under their house until it's time for the pups to leave.