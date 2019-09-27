Chicago police officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot by a paintball gun by someone inside a van in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday night, police said.The officer was on the sidewalk conducting an investigation at about 11:25 p.m. in the 5800-block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone inside a black van fired a paintball gun, police said.The officer was hit in his left side but was not injured. Police pursued the vehicle to the 12800-block of South Vernon Avenue, where three male suspects fled on foot.One suspect was taken into custody and no injuries were reported. Area South detectives are investigating.