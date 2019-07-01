Chicago police officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New rules will soon be in effect for Chicago police officers.

The rules require officers to radio notify OEMC every time they point a firearm at someone. Their supervisor will then review the incident to ensure CPD policies were followed.

Officers are also barred from using a Taser on a suspect who is running away.

Included in the new rule, police will be required to provide first aid for people injured by officers' use of force.

The rules were scheduled to go into effect on July 1, but they have been delayed until further notice while they review feedback and training bulletin.

The new rules are part of the consent decree, a package of reforms enacted following the shooting of Laquan McDonald.
