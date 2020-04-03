Coronavirus: Chicago police to thank donors for food, supplies amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot will join Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck in thanking the businesses that have supported the Chicago Police Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mayor's office said more than 100 have donated food and supplies to officers and districts.
This comes one day after the department announced the first death of an officer as a result of COVID-19.
Officer Marco DiFranco contracted the virus last week and was hospitalized last weekend. Officer DiFranco was a 21-year veteran of the department, worked out of the Homan Square station, and served in the Narcotics Division.
