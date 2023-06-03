2 people hurt after pickup truck crashes into Albany Park apartment building, Chicago police say

Two people were hurt after their pickup truck crashed into an apartment building at Sunnyside and Kedzie, in Albany Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hurt after the pickup truck they were in crashed into an apartment building Friday night in the city's Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at approximately 9:25 p.m. in the 4500 blk. of N. Kedzie.

According to police, the driver of the truck was traveling northbound on Kedzie when it lost control and struck the building.

The male driver and female passenger were both transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one inside the building was hurt, according to the Chicago Fire Department.