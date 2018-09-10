Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation

The longtime fire chief of south suburban Crestwood "resigned" suddenly last week and is now under investigation by the Cook County State's Attorney's office, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.Chief Jon Bruce, 54, left the force after a "difference of opinion of how he spent money" according to Village of Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta.The suburban mayor said that he didn't think Bruce's expenditures were possible but would not provide amounts or elaborate on what the money was spent on.One local resident tells the I-Team that the money in question may have been more than six-figures, but neither Bruce nor authorities have responded to questions concerning the spending.Mayor Presta and Crestwood police officials tell the I-Team county prosecutors are now handling the investigation. The Cook County State's Attorney has not responded to I-Team requests for information on the case.Crestwood is a suburb with about 11,000 residents just south of the Tri-State Tollway near Cicero Ave., approximately 24 miles from Chicago.Bruce, a career firefighter, had been fire chief in Crestwood since at least 1999. With Bruce now out, Deputy Chief Duane Owen is now in charge of the Crestwood fire department, which employees nearly 65 people according to the village website.