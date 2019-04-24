missing boy

Missing Crystal Lake boy: 911 call reporting Andrew 'AJ' Freund, 5, missing, police history with family released

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities released the 911 call made by the father of missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, and Crystal Lake police revealed their history with the family.

AJ's mother, Joann Cunningham, appeared in court in McHenry County Tuesday afternoon for a shelter care hearing that would determine if she can regain custody of her 3-year-old son, who has been in custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services since AJ was reported missing. The hearing was delayed until Monday.

Crystal Lake police also said they have a history with the family and home. They released reports of 17 visits over the last five years, documenting what they called unacceptable living conditions, DCFS concerns for the welfare of the children, and alleged drug use.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year.

Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since he was last seen Wednesday night. In addition to searching Veteran Aces Park and nearby wooded areas, they are focusing their attention on the family home. They are also investigating who last saw or had contact with AJ.

Police also released audio of a 911 call made by AJ's father to report him missing.

911 Dispatcher: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed."
911 Dispatcher: "Do you know where he might have went?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats."

"I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."

While Cunningham's lawyer has said that she stopped speaking with police after they began treating her as a suspect in her son's disappearance, authorities have not publicly named any suspects in the case.

Crews resumed searching for the 5-year-old boy Tuesday.

Search and rescue teams were seen at Veteran Acres Park and around Sterne's Woods, just a few miles from the family's home. Illinois State Police assisted by searching in a plane overhead, and sonar equipment is being used in bodies of water in the area.

The McHenry County State's Attorney is now asking the public for help.

"To the person responsible there are a number of avenues that are available to them at this point that's going to allow them to move on with their lives. The worst possible avenue that they can choose is to continue to conceal the truth in this case," State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said.

Investigators have not publicly said what or why they were searching those areas but it appeared those search efforts did not turn up any sign of the little boy.

AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately three-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

WATCH: Crystal Lake boy reported missing by parents
Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
