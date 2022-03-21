bus crash

CTA crash: 6 hospitalized, including 3 kids, after city bus collides with SUV, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA bus, SUV involved in crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a CTA bus collided with an SUV.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near West Pershing Road and South Ashland Avenue on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the SUV was making a turn when it was hit by the bus.

Five people in the SUV, including three children, were hurt and a bus passenger was injured as well.

All were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are said to be in good condition, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsbus crashctacrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS CRASH
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
School bus driver charged with DUI after allegedly causing crash
Gary public bus struck by South Shore Line train
1 injured after CTA bus crashes into KFC on Near West Side
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in face after forcing way into woman's home, police say
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Friends remember American shot, killed in Ukraine by Russian sniper
Show More
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announces retirement
15-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping in South Shore
Drivers line up for gas giveaway on South Side
Chicago Weather: Clearing, not as chilly Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News