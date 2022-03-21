CTA crash: 6 hospitalized, including 3 kids, after city bus collides with SUV, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a CTA bus collided with an SUV.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near West Pershing Road and South Ashland Avenue on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
Police said the SUV was making a turn when it was hit by the bus.
Five people in the SUV, including three children, were hurt and a bus passenger was injured as well.
All were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are said to be in good condition, according to police.
