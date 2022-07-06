CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks after report of smoke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service disrupted downtown after report of smoke, the transit agency said Wednesday morning.The CTA said subway trains are being rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cormack- Chinatown. The CTA then posted an update a short time later with only 95th-bound trains being rerouted to the elevated tracks."We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.