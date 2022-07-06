CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks after report of smoke

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line service disrupted downtown after report of smoke, the transit agency said Wednesday morning.

The CTA said subway trains are being rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cormack- Chinatown. The CTA then posted an update a short time later with only 95th-bound trains being rerouted to the elevated tracks.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptrainscta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting suspect expected in bond court Wed.
Victims of Highland Park shooting remembered for kindness, warmth
Man shot girl after she threw water at McDonald's worker: prosecutors
Bailey, Illinois gov candidate, apologizes after Highland Park comment
Toddler found alone after Highland Park shooting lost both parents
Congressman Kinzinger reveals over a dozen threatening messages
Jayland Walker's sister opens up about her brother's fatal shooting
Show More
Brookfield Zoo cleared after shelter in place order
Listeria outbreak ice cream: FL-based dessert possible bacteria source
Chicago Air and Water Show returns in Aug. with Blue Angels performing
Former Netflix star Jerry Harris to be sentenced in child porn case
Chicago Weather: More scattered rain Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News