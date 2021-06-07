CTA

Chicago Red Line: Train derails near Bryn Mawr; CTA service resumes north of Belmont

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Firefighters help passengers off derailed Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line was suspended for several hours after a train derailed near the Bryn Mawr station on Chicago's North Side Monday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one wheel on a Purple Line train went off the tracks just after 6 p.m.



Firefighters were seen helping the 24 passengers on board safely disembark the train. No injuries were reported.

Red Line train service was shut down for several hours between Howard and Belmont. Purple Line Express service was also suspended, though local Purple Line trains continued running between Howard and Linden.

Shuttle buses were made available between Belmont and Howard while crews worked to restore service.
