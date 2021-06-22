1 killed in Dan Ryan crash on South Side; OB express lanes closed

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
1 killed in Dan Ryan crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The two-car crash occurred near 63rd Street and police said one person was ejected from their car and died at the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Further details on injuries and the crash were not immediately available.

The outbound lanes are closed in the area with traffic being forced into the local lanes. Police said they may not reopen the express lanes until at least 8 a.m. as they continue to investigate the crash.
