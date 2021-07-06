fatal crash

University of Illinois graduate killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on July 4

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosemarie Garza, who recently graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Industrial Engineering, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan expressway early Sunday morning.

"I'm just lost for words. I just want justice for my niece," said Marina Garza. "She was such a loving person. Her smile was just contagious. Anybody who knew Rose, it was just immediately love and affect from her."

RELATED: 1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, officials say

Rosemarie was 22 years old when she died. Her family said in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, she was on her way home with her boyfriend when a driver struck their Ford Fusion from behind as they were on the Dan Ryan near 95th Street.

"She went out to be with her boyfriend. They were going to go to dinner, come back, and that's it, she was just taken away," Marina Garza said.

Illinois State Police said the driver that hit the couple took off after the crash.

"You caused that car to spin out and left them in that embankment, and that's it; you just left her out there. You just stole our life away," Garza said.

Rosemarie's family is asking the public for their help bringing the hit-and-run driver to justice and peace for their grieving family.

"We just want justice for her. For somebody that's 22, who is just so proud of her culture and so proud of making us proud," Garza said. "You took a part of us for no reason."

Please note: The video in the player is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandcar accidentfatal crashwoman killedillinois state policehighwaysaccidentuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
5-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in East Chicago train crash
3 dead, 3 critically injured from train, car accident in East Chicago
Witnesses describe aftermath of horrific crash that killed 10, including 9 children, in AL pileup
TOP STORIES
CPD responds to large groups of people downtown; 2 officers injured
U of C student dies days after being shot on CTA train
97 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
20 years later, Bradley sisters still missing; family seeks new leads
Katie speeds things up with Blake, deepens connections with others
Shopping online? E-skimmers are going after your credit card
July 4 fireworks cause injuries, fires in Chicago
Show More
Blue Jackets goalie, 24, dies of chest trauma from fireworks blast: ME
Lightning storm ignited Gulf of Mexico fire after gas leak: company
Golf pro, 2 others found dead at Georgia country club
R Kelly now: Singer tries to delay trafficking trial
Vaccine hesitant Americans think Delta variant risk exaggerated: poll
More TOP STORIES News