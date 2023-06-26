Dancing While Cancering holding 5th annual Smile-A-Thon

Dancing While Cancering is raising money for its fifth annual Smile-A-Thon.

A local nonprofit is raising money to spread joy to pediatric cancer patients.

Dancing While Cancering was started by Scott and Pammy Kramer who lost their three-year-old daughter Maddie to a rare form of cancer more than four years ago.

They decided to turn her life into a long-lasting legacy, so to mark would have been Maddie's ninth birthday, the Kramers are holding the fifth annual "Smile-A-Thon" and are asking for one-time donations of $26 to Dancing While Cancering.

The donation period began at midnight and runs for 26 hours.

For more information and to donate, visit dancingwhilecancering.org.