CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's own Tre Ward and his dancing partner Summer are this year's Dancing with Chicago Celebrities champions.

Tre said he's no stranger to dancing, but it's been more than 10 years since he last performed.

He and Summer have been practicing for weeks, and all that hard work paid off.

And it's all for a great cause; all of the celebrities helped raise money to fight breast cancer.