'Dancing with the Stars' finale: Who took home the mirrorball trophy?

LOS ANGELES -- It's been a hard-fought 10-week battle in the ballroom and in the end, "Dancing with the Stars" has awarded its mirrorball trophy.Fans and judges voted on who would get to take home the glittery globe for season 30. Each duo danced twice in the finale: a "fusion" dance that mixed two popular styles into one routine, and the always popular "freestyle."Host Tyra Banks revealed that the show had received a record number of votes. And in the end, NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were the winning couple for season 30.Judge Bruno Tonioli called Shumpert the king of the ballroom and Carrie Ann Inaba said she felt joy when Iman danced."I'm a champion, man, that's what I do!" Shumpert said.He's the first NBA star to win the competition. It's also Karagach's first time taking home the mirrorball trophy.JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson came in second place. The 18-year-old pop star talked about how transformative being on "DWTS" has been for her."Everything worked better than I could have ever planned it," she said. "I still love glitter and bows and unicorns. I'm still JoJo. But JoJo's not just one thing."Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke took third place. Talk show host Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten came in fourth.Former "DWTS" champion and judge Julianne Hough stepped back behind the judge's desk to fill in for her brother Derek, who is battling a breakthrough case of COVID.