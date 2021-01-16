race in america

Meet Daniel Blackman, next-generation leader picking up baton in MLK's spirit

By Nzinga Blake, Mariel Myers, Porsha Grant and Stephen Nitz
ATLANTA -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to celebrate and reflect upon the life, work and mission of Dr. King in the fight toward racial and social justice.

King's home state of Georgia made history this year with Rev. Ralph Warnock elected its first Black U.S. Senator and the first Black Democratic Senator elected in the south. At the same time, another Peach State leader is picking up the baton to continue the fight for civil rights in the spirit of Dr. King.

Daniel Blackman, an author and political leader, ran as this year's Democratic nominee for Public Service Commissioner in Georgia. Blackman is known as a community leader making a great impact in the lives of some of the most marginalized, underrepresented citizens in the city of Cumming.

"When it comes to equity, it's not just about racial equity, but about environmental equity, energy equity, health equity. We have to begin to bridge those gaps, and I'm privileged to be in the position I'm in," Blackman said.

SEE ALSO: How Clayborn Temple, where MLK visited 1 day before assassination, shapes his legacy, our future
EMBED More News Videos

Activists are pushing to preserve Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, a civil rights haven and integral part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.



As the son of immigrants from Barbados, Daniel grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and attended Clark Atlanta, a historically black research university.

He has since become a major advocate for racial equity and environmental justice.

Last year, he wrote a book called "Nationalism Without Compassion," which he claims "looks at what lessons have we learned and where are we going as a nation." For his book, he interviewed Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., to discuss the moral compass of the United States and what her father would do if he was alive in this time.

Daniel's mission is to work to find ways to bring a divided nation together in efforts to work toward finding solutions to calm the civil unrest that has happened over the past year.

"We have missed many opportunities to share spaces -- whether it's Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter, whether it's protests for democracy or focusing on election integrity -- we have missed numerous opportunities in this country ... I want my children to grow up in a better country than I inherited, but we have to do something about what we're seeing right now. And it has to be done with all hands-on deck" Blackman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiaour america living while blacku.s. & worldrace in americamlkmartin luther king jrrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
'I Am A Man': Story behind Clayborn Temple, iconic civil rights haven
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at WI bar
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
Congressman wants to make 'Black national anthem' a national hymn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest expected as IL braces for possible unrest leading to inauguration
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
Roscoe Village bar giving gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients
New IL political era begins with Speaker Chris Welch: BGA
New Broadview Amazon facility to open
IN reports 3,973 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Show More
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News