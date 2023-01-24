Family of man who died in Raleigh, North Carolina police custody after tasing to respond to report

Raleigh police said Darryl Williams tased twice in 50 seconds

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The family of a man who died in Raleigh police custody is expected to speak out Tuesday during a press conference.

This comes one day after the Raleigh Police Department released their five-day report on the incident.

Organizers of the press conference later Tuesday morning said Darryl Williams' family deserves answers.

According to the report, officers tased Williams three times outside of the Supreme Sweepstakes internet cafe.

It said he resisted arrest for possession of a controlled substance and tried to run from police.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said within 50 seconds officers used "drive stun mode" twice.

That is when the taser is placed on someone's body, and a powerful shock is deployed.

His mother said last week Williams did have underlying health issues.

"It ran in the family; his father and his uncle had heart problems. He's had some heart problems in the past, but nothing really serious," Sony Williams said.

The report said minutes after he was tased, Williams was unresponsive, not breathing and without pulse.

First responders used CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Six officers are on administrative duty. State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

RPD is running a parallel investigation to make sure policies and procedures were followed.