'He was going to set her house on fire': Deadly Gresham fire intentionally set, family claims; 10-year-old girl, mother killed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old girl and her mother are dead after an early morning house fire in Gresham Sunday. Four others were also hospitalized in the aftermath, according to officials.Among those hospitalized are the mother's boyfriend and two cousins. All of them are expected to recover from their injuries as both the fire and police departments continue to investigate the cause of a fire that family members believe was anything but accidental.Police responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 8600-block of South Hermitage. A young girl and a woman were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Fire Department."I don't know what to do. I lost my momma and my sister. That's my only sister," said Tieashia Stinson, the victims' daughter and sister.The loss is a devastating one. Relatives identified the mother and daughter as Ieashia and Porsche Ford.Following the deadly fire, firefighters canvassed the neighborhood to hand out smoke detectors to those in the area, which is a common practice following fatal fires."Porsche was so adorable. She was looking forward to going to school," said family member Mona Ford.Mixed in with the shock, however, is concern that the fire may have been intentionally set, taking place hours after an argument between the mother and an acquaintance relatives said had been harassing her."He was sending her text messages and threatening her," said fellow family member Felicia White. "That he was going to set her house on fire."While an arson unit was on the scene Sunday morning in the hours following the fire, investigators at this point, are refusing to elaborate and still call the incident a death and fire investigation.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details on their deaths.