Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case

DELPHI, Ind. --Two years later, the man who killed two young girls in Delphi, Indiana is still on the loose.
On the second anniversary of the murder of Libby German and Abby Williams, investigators updated the media with data about the tips they had received and their continued confidence that they will solve the case.
Up to now, authorities said they've received 38,000 tips at a rate of about a dozen a day, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.
"This is not a cold case. This investigation is not closed. I am confident we are going to get it solved," McLeland said.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter agreed and, speaking directly to the murderer he said "if you're watching, we're coming."
"You know we're all frustrated and we do have our days. But. At the end of the day you have to put all that aside and say what why. Why are we here. We're here to find out who's responsible for this heinous crime. We're here to get justice for Abby and Libby. And that's that's what keeps us going," lead investigator Jerry Holeman told WRTV.
When it comes to the case, Holeman said they get new tips in every day and it's not only the new tips that detectives are looking at.
"We're going to exhaust all investigative leads on this tip and then we might circle back around and look at it again and we might circle back around look at it again," he said.
And while the case has captured attention around the country and the world, he said the internet detectives and the rumors circulating on the internet don't help the case.
"What we don't want is the public's theories, the public's investigative suggestions," Holeman said.
And those theories that are being constantly called into the tip line slow down investigators.
"We do not want the public to investigate this case. We're asking the public's help to identify the one person that we've called a suspect," he said.
And while there are critics over police only releasing a portion of the details of what happened on that day, "to protect the integrity of the investigation to keep those facts close to our vest because when we do, when someone does call us and says, Hey Paris said this or so and so said this. We know right away if that's true or false," Holeman said.
Holeman said the tip is out there - someone knows something. A reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.