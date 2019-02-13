Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case

EMBED </>More Videos

Two years later, the man who killed two young girls in Delphi, Indiana - Libby German and Abby Williams - is still on the loose.

DELPHI, Ind. --
Two years later, the man who killed two young girls in Delphi, Indiana is still on the loose.

On the second anniversary of the murder of Libby German and Abby Williams, investigators updated the media with data about the tips they had received and their continued confidence that they will solve the case.

Up to now, authorities said they've received 38,000 tips at a rate of about a dozen a day, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

"This is not a cold case. This investigation is not closed. I am confident we are going to get it solved," McLeland said.
RELATED: Police investigate new development in Delphi murders
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Delphi, Indiana are looking into a possible new development in the cold-case murder of two teenage girls.



Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter agreed and, speaking directly to the murderer he said "if you're watching, we're coming."

"You know we're all frustrated and we do have our days. But. At the end of the day you have to put all that aside and say what why. Why are we here. We're here to find out who's responsible for this heinous crime. We're here to get justice for Abby and Libby. And that's that's what keeps us going," lead investigator Jerry Holeman told WRTV.

RELATED: Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana
EMBED More News Videos

A composite sketch (left) and a previously released photo (right) of the main suspect in the killings of two teens from Delphi, Ind.



When it comes to the case, Holeman said they get new tips in every day and it's not only the new tips that detectives are looking at.

"We're going to exhaust all investigative leads on this tip and then we might circle back around and look at it again and we might circle back around look at it again," he said.

And while the case has captured attention around the country and the world, he said the internet detectives and the rumors circulating on the internet don't help the case.
"What we don't want is the public's theories, the public's investigative suggestions," Holeman said.

And those theories that are being constantly called into the tip line slow down investigators.

"We do not want the public to investigate this case. We're asking the public's help to identify the one person that we've called a suspect," he said.

And while there are critics over police only releasing a portion of the details of what happened on that day, "to protect the integrity of the investigation to keep those facts close to our vest because when we do, when someone does call us and says, Hey Paris said this or so and so said this. We know right away if that's true or false," Holeman said.

Holeman said the tip is out there - someone knows something. A reward of $225,000 for information leading to an arrest remains in place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderinvestigationcold caseu.s. & worldIndiana
Related
Police discuss Delphi murders with Fort Wayne investigators
Police hope anniversary of Delphi teens' murders spurs tips
Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
Land owner where Indiana girls' bodies were found jailed for traffic violations
Reward increased to $200K in Ind. girls' murders
Reward increased to $50K in Ind. girls' murders
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Show More
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News