airplane

Woman claims she was threatened with 'no-fly' list after disposing of diaper on flight to Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom says she was threatened with 'no-fly' list over diaper disposal

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman flying from Seattle to Houston says she's now banned from an airline for an unusual reason.

Dr. Farah Khan says she was on a Mesa Airlines flight to Houston last Friday when she threw her daughter's diaper away in a trash can near the changing station, KOMO reports.

Khan says a flight attendant angrily confronted her, telling her the diaper was a biohazard and saying she needed to fish it out of the trash, which she did.

She says after the flight, she got multiple calls on her cell phone from a person who said they were with United Airlines.

"I picked up, and he said, 'Because of a biohazard incident on the plane, you've been placed on the no-fly list,'" Khan recalled.

She claims the phone call was soon laced with hatred and profanity.

RELATED: 3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
EMBED More News Videos

Assaults on flight attendants on the rise, the FAA reports, and one Southwest employee lost two teeth after an attack by a passenger.



"I don't know how to protect my family from somebody who seems clearly unhinged," Khan said through tears. "So, what do I do?"

It's not clear if the no-fly list warning was real, as Khan was able to fly back home.

She filed formal complaints with United, the FAA and has also contacted police. Khan demanded to know how the flight attendant got her personal information.

Khan also plans to take legal action to get the name of the flight attendant so she can file a restraining order.

United Airlines says they are working with Mesa Airlines, and directed KOMO to their team who provided the following statement:
"The details as described by our customer do not meet the high standards that Mesa sets for our flight attendants, and we are reviewing the matter."

United says Khan has not been placed on the "no-fly" list.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonairport newsbabyunited arilinesflight attendantairplane
AIRPLANE
Take Flight with the GEICO Skytypers
2 rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast
3,000 unruly passengers so far this year -- 2,300 cases over mask wearing: FAA
Vacant middle seats on airplanes can reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure, CDC says
TOP STORIES
Man 'viciously executed' in WI gas station shooting: sheriff
Illinois test positivity climbs as cases rise downstate
Toddler shot while playing outside West Humboldt Park home
UCMC, Loyola Medicine requiring COVID shot for employees, volunteers
Man stabbed on CTA bus near North and Clybourn: CPD
Kane County Fair opens Wednesday with racing pigs, demolition derby
Chicago Auto Show 2021 at McCormick Place, July 15-19
Show More
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Gov. Pritzker to take part in Pres. Biden infrastructure meeting
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
Chicago Weather: Warm, muggy and dry Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News