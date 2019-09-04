hurricane dorian

Disney donates more than $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

This satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company has committed more than $1 million to assist with recovery efforts in the Bahamas after slow-moving Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Caribbean nation.

The company's efforts will include a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies as well as a donation of food staples and basic construction materials to those in impacted areas.

Disney's cruise line business leases an island in the Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay, where it employs dozens of Bahamians. The company said its employees impacted by the storm will "have access to a range of resources" to assist in their recovery efforts.

"The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."

"The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache," added Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle. "We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas. As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members."

Families affected by Hurricane Dorian urgently need support. Help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter to these families. Donate today to Hurricane Dorian relief by going to redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charityhurricane doriandisneyu.s. & worlddonationssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Catfish spotted swimming in flooded Fla. street ahead of Dorian
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Woman shelters 97 dogs as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after noose found in U of I elevator
Gurnee Police Explorers adviser charged with possession of child pornographer
Picky eater goes blind after diet of Pringles, white bread, French fries
Chicago super-hacker rousted from prison for grand jury grilling
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'
STUDY: Soda may increase risk of death by digestive, cardiovascular disease
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Show More
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian gains speed as it scrapes Florida's coast
Willie Wilson announces US Senate bid, challenging Senator Durbin
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
Chicago collective strives for food justice through urban farming
More TOP STORIES News