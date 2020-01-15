Dixmoor Mayor Yvonne Davis overpaid by nearly $64K, trustees say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Trustees in Dixmoor claim Mayor Yvonne Davis has been taking a much larger salary from the village than she's supposed to get."My message for the mayor is to pay all the funds back that you have taken from this village," village trustee Fitzgerald Roberts said.Dixmoor Village trustees Roberts and Judnita Smith say records show Mayor Davis received more than double her monthly salary for two years.From June 2017 to August 2019, the part-time mayor collected close to $120,000 in compensation when she should have received about $55,000. The trustees say she was overpaid nearly $64,000 and has not paid it back."We are responsible for Dixmoor residents' funds. They entrusted us," Smith said.Roberts and Smith said the overpayments came to light after they were blocked from obtaining village documents and were forced to submit a Freedom of Information Act request."As a trustee I shouldn't have to FOIA copies," Roberts said. "I had to FOIA copies of payroll."They're now calling for an investigation of all village finances by the Cook County State's Attorney Office, which in a statement said, "We are reviewing information to determine if any next legal steps are appropriate."ABC7 attempted to reach Mayor Davis over the course of two days, but she did not return phone and email messages.