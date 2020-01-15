Dixmoor Mayor Yvonne Davis overpaid by nearly $64K, trustees say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Trustees in Dixmoor claim Mayor Yvonne Davis has been taking a much larger salary from the village than she's supposed to get.
"My message for the mayor is to pay all the funds back that you have taken from this village," village trustee Fitzgerald Roberts said.
Dixmoor Village trustees Roberts and Judnita Smith say records show Mayor Davis received more than double her monthly salary for two years.
From June 2017 to August 2019, the part-time mayor collected close to $120,000 in compensation when she should have received about $55,000. The trustees say she was overpaid nearly $64,000 and has not paid it back.
"We are responsible for Dixmoor residents' funds. They entrusted us," Smith said.
Roberts and Smith said the overpayments came to light after they were blocked from obtaining village documents and were forced to submit a Freedom of Information Act request.
"As a trustee I shouldn't have to FOIA copies," Roberts said. "I had to FOIA copies of payroll."
They're now calling for an investigation of all village finances by the Cook County State's Attorney Office, which in a statement said, "We are reviewing information to determine if any next legal steps are appropriate."
ABC7 attempted to reach Mayor Davis over the course of two days, but she did not return phone and email messages.
FULL STATEMENT FROM DIXMOOR TRUSTEES:
"From June of 2017 through August of 2019, Mayor Yvonne Davis has received 27 payments of $4,398.33. Her actual monthly salary is $2,030. In total, she has been paid $118,754.91 in compensation during the 27-month span. What she was supposed to be paid during that time frame was $54,810. She has accepted $63,944.91 more than what her actual salary is supposed to be.
These overpayments are illegal, but beyond that - they are also unaffordable. The Village can't afford to be handing out extra money to anyone. The bottom line is that the Village Board has not approved a pay increase for the Mayor, and she is accepting money she is not entitled to receive. This money should be returned to the Village immediately.
An elected official in a municipality who is in debt to the local municipality is subject to review. The Cook County State's Attorney Office has been asked to assist with the review of this matter.
It is illegal to give elected officials salary advances because there is no certainty that elected officials will complete their term of office. Taxpayers are being defrauded of tens of thousands of dollars as a result of the Mayor's actions. Furthermore, the Mayor has admitted to the overpayments in public meetings.
This issue must be addressed. The money must be returned immediately and in full to the Village and appropriate disciplinary action must be taken. This is a grave and embarrassing situation that is being compounded by the Mayor's refusal to cooperate.
To the people of Dixmoor, rest assured the overpayment issue will be on the Board meeting agenda until the matter is resolved."
