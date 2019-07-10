Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids inside inflatable pool on roof, police say

Police said Jennifer Yeager drove around with her two daughters inside a pool on top of her car. (Dixon police)

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman in Dixon Illinois has been charged with child endangerment after police said she was driving a car with a pool on the roof with two children inside.

Police received a complaint at about 3:07 p.m. Tuesday and found a white Audi driving west on IL Route 2 west of Palmyra Road with a blue inflatable pool with two children inside on top of the car.

After conducting a traffic stop, police said the driver, 49-year-old Jennifer Yeager, told them that she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend's house and had her two daughters ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on the drive home.

Yeager was charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16. She was released after posting bond.
