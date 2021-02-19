COVID-19 vaccine

Young women in Florida dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine, official says

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Young women in Florida dressed up as older women in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, a local official said Thursday.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the women arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves but were turned away. The women appeared to be in their twenties, he told reporters.

Pino said the young women were coming for their second dose of the vaccine and had valid vaccination cards from their first dose. Pino didn't know how they got through the vaccination process the first time. He hinted that there was an issue with the women's photo identification the second time around.

The situation has been referred to the county sheriff's office for further investigation, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.

Security has been beefed up around vaccination sites, Pino said.

"This is the hottest commodity that is out there right now," he said of the COVID-19 vaccine. "We have to be very careful with the funds and the resources that we are provided."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahealthcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
Weather delays Moderna COVID vaccine shipments to IL
Wisconsin health officials to launch vaccine registry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weather delays Moderna COVID vaccine shipments to IL
Family grieves after fatal canopy collapse
Madigan resigns as IL rep after 50 years
Englewood man hailed as hero for helping child found wandering in snow
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
41 Chicago monuments under review, feedback sought
USPS report shows 62K mail items delayed at 4 Chicago post offices
Show More
CPD officers share how they found missing dog who escaped Avondale vet
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Our Chicago: Town hall recognizes impact of Black fraternities
Chicago Weather: mostly cloudy, snow tapers off
More than $280M from COVID relief funding went to CPD
More TOP STORIES News