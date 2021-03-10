libraries

Dr. Seuss controversy reaches local shelves as Chicago Public Library pulls 6 books over racist, insensitive imagery

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago libraries are temporarily pulling six Dr. Seuss books from their shelves after Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it would stop publishing them over racist and insensitive imagery.

The books are "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."

The libraries will keep the books for reference copies until they determine a longer-term solution.

RELATED: 6 Dr. Seuss books will stop being published due to racist and insensitive imagery
EMBED More News Videos

Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to insensitive imagery.



"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator's birthday last week.

As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children's books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybooksracismrace in americalibraries
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIBRARIES
Waukegan native stars in documentary challenges 'illegal alien' term in libraries
San Pedro and Los Angeles Public Libraries offering mini story time on Instagram
Rogers Park community creates youth library at Loyola Park Field House
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
Beverly attempted robbery thwarted by concealed carry holder: CPD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
VIDEO: Calif. Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
New lawyer could be kicked off Jussie Smollett case
United Center vaccine site opens fully Wednesday
VIDEO: Bear chases skier down Romanian slopes
Show More
Man charged with murder, arson, after mother, daughter killed in Gresham fire
Chicago Weather: Mild and windy Wednesday
State board of education updates COVID guidelines for schools
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with 9 states added to yellow tier
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
More TOP STORIES News