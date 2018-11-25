Driver hits Cook County Sheriff's deputy car on I-290

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say Cook County Sheriff's deputy was hurt checking out a minor crash on the side of the I-290 Eisenhower expressway when his squad car was rear-ended by another driver.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities say Cook County Sheriff's deputy was hurt checking out a minor crash on the side of the I-290 Eisenhower expressway when his squad car was rear-ended by another driver.

The deputy was in the inbound lanes near Mannheim Road early Sunday morning and had stopped to help a driver who had driven into the expressway wall.

He had just stepped out of his squad car when another driver smashed into it.

Both the deputy and the driver were hurt and taken to the hospital. Police say they are expected to be okay.

Police say the driver that slammed into the deputy's patrol car is now facing DUI charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashcar accidentHillside
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winter storm wreaks havoc on holiday travel, over 180 flights canceled
3 sought for sexual assault, armed break-in at West Englewood home
15 year old shot on sidewalk in Fernwood
Woman shot in Sauk Village, several arrested
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow Sunday
Show More
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Small Business Saturday kicks off holiday season for local retailers
Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
More News