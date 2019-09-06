Driver injured after SUV crashes into Oak Park fire truck

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A driver crashed into a fire truck in the west suburbs before ending up next to a house.The Oak Park Fire Department said crews were headed to a call with light and sirens on when they were hit by an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Oak Park boulevards.The impact pushed the SUV up against the home. The fire department said the driver of the SUV was injured.None of the firefighters were hurt, but the fire truck they were in was damaged.