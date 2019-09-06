Driver injured after SUV crashes into Oak Park fire truck

OAK PARK, Ill. -- A driver crashed into a fire truck in the west suburbs before ending up next to a house.

The Oak Park Fire Department said crews were headed to a call with light and sirens on when they were hit by an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Oak Park boulevards.

The impact pushed the SUV up against the home. The fire department said the driver of the SUV was injured.

None of the firefighters were hurt, but the fire truck they were in was damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkfirefighterscrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
Packers beat Bears 10-3 in NFL's 100th season opener at Soldier Field
Judge could rule Friday on whether Sterigenics plant can reopen
Man wanted for throwing bowling ball at victim's head in Cicero
Man texts girl for sex, dad lures him then holds him at knifepoint until cops arrive: prosecutors
Chemical derived from Vitamin E focus of investigation into vaping illness: health officials
Prosecutors still reviewing murder charges against 5 teens
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with a few morning sprinkles Friday
Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds, police say
Starbucks to open Reserve Roastery on Mag Mile in November
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Aurora police officer rescues skunk stuck in cup
More TOP STORIES News