Mundelein, IL man Oscar Pena has been arrested after guns, cocaine and nearly 8,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found, Lake County, IL police said.

Mundelein man arrested after police find guns, cocaine and nearly 8K fentanyl-laced pills

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban man is behind bars after a massive drug and firearm bust.

Lake County Sheriff's Office said Oscar Pena, of Mundelein, was arrested on Friday after an investigation that found he was selling firearms and illegal narcotics.

Detectives recovered a total of four firearms, 15 grams of cocaine and nearly 8,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

"This drug trafficker had the ability to end countless lives with the fentanyl-laced pills he was trying to distribute throughout the region," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

Pena is facing several felony charges. He's being held in the Lake County Jail on $1.5 million bail.