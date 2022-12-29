FDA recalls first aid kits, burn cream due to possible bacterial contamination

Easy Care First Aid AfterBurn cream and first aid kits have been recalled due to bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said using GFA Production's "Easy Care First Aid Afterburn Cream" could lead to skin infections or life-threatening conditions for immunocompromised people.

The Easy Care First Aid Afterburn Cream is sold in boxes of 10 single-use packets, and included in some first aid kits.

So far, the FDA has not received any reports of people getting sick.

